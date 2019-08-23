Tipperary Historical Journal - a record of the place where we live

The 2019 issue of “Tipperary Historical Journal” has just been published, and like its predecessors, it carries a variety of articles reflecting the multi-layered history of the county. It has something for everybody, from the serious student of history to the casual reader interested in the story of the place where we live.

And the place where we live had the notorious distinction in much of the 19th century for a high incidence of riots, faction fights and agrarian disputes: a place which the ‘Nenagh Guardian’ described as “the hot bed of savage brutality.” This resulted in “broken heads” (weapon often a stone), requiring the services of “head surgeons.”

According to an article by Daniel Grace “Two Famous Tipperary ‘Head Surgeons’,” this service was traditionally supplied by the Roughan family - Michael and James - from Dolla, Upper Ormond. They had no professional training - just “reputation.” They even inserted silver plates, made by a silversmith from flattened half-crowns. It appears some patients survived, though in the lack of knowledge about hygienic standards, some died. The Grace article recounts some subsequent court proceedings.

The distinguished historian, Denis G. Marnane, is the editor of the 2019 Journal, and he has already contributed very significantly to our knowledge of land-ownership and landlordism in Tipperary. Pertinent to that subject, he has contributed two papers to the current journal; one on aspects of the peerage in the county, and the second on the growth of agricultural societies and shows in the last decades of the 19th century. In “Positively afraid of their own landlord,” he writes that farmers were often reluctant to display their animals or produce at such shows because their obvious success might induce the landlord to increasing their rents.

From rural matters, Niall C.E. O’Brien brings readers to the urban and business and trade in the 16th century. He looks at two young Clonmel boys, one Thomas White, who was sent to Bristol to start an apprenticeship of eight years in soap-making. He went with a recommendation from three Clonmel merchants, who vouched for the fact that “he came from the English part of Ireland and that his father, Benedict White, was of good standing.”

Oscar Wilde came to Clonmel on January 14, 1884, where he lectured on his recent tour of America. He came at the invitation of Charles Fitzgerald, a printer and bookseller on Bagwell Street (now Parnell Street) and was the guest of Mr Bagwell of Marlfield House. Michael Ahern has reproduced excerpts from his speech, which was punctuated with much laughter. He was then feted by the great and the good, but a few years later he was shunned by society, when he was found guilty of “gross indecency.” An active homosexual at a time when this was a criminal offence, he spent two years in Reading Jail. On release he went to Paris where he died at the age of 46.

The contribution which Protestant Samuel Phayer-Harris made towards the campaign for Home Rule and Land Reform is the subject of a most interesting study by John A. Phayer, a descendant.

Continuing with the eclectic mix of the Journal content, John Lucey and John Jeffrey reproduce and comment on the content of a “Letter from the Boer War.” The writer, Robert Moore, from Knockeevan (Ballyclerihan) joined the Royal Irish Army in 1901 at the Military Barracks, Clonmel (Kickham Barracks). He served in the Anglo Boer War and died in South Africa in 1902 from enteric fever, as did several soldiers once based in Clonmel. The letter illustrates how much information that can be conveyed with a pencil and a page of paper.

Moving into more recent times, Joachim Fischer’s subject is an Austrian travel writer, Richard Bermann, who stayed at the Lakeside Hotel on Lough Derg at Ballina in 1913. His observations on Killaloe from that locale were written in his characteristic style described as “idiosyncratic, irreverent, tongue-in-cheek and often ironic.”

A little over a century from that seminal period in Irish history - 1916 - the Journal carries a series of related papers - Euan O’Halpin’s Introduction and Part 1 of “PJ Moloney’s 1916 Journal” and Pat Lonergan’s “An Encounter with Michael Collins.”

“Emergency in a country house: Shanbally Castle during the Second World War” by Anna-Maria Haiba, should be of particular interest to people living in this part of South Tipperary. The Nash designed castle was finally ready for occupancy in 1813. It was regarded as one of the gems in the Irish heritage of architecture. Owned by Lady Constance Butler and her sister Lady Elizabeth Pole-Carew, it was requisitioned by the Irish Army during the Emergency. Subsequently, Shanbally Estates and Castle were sold to the Land Commission. Despite appeals from academics, politicians, environmentalists, and particularly trenchant appeals from the people of Clogheen, the Castle was dismantled, the destruction completed by 1960.

One would like to think that our deliberate destruction of valuable heritage has long since passed, but in a paper under the title “Two accounts of destroyed data from Co. Tipperary bogs” Donal O’Regan confirms that it has not. In this instance he speculates about the destruction in recent times of two very ancient archological sites, one at Knock Bog, Roscrea, and the other at Littleton Bog. When will we every learn?

“Tipperary Historical Journal 2019” is available for purchase at some booksellers, or from ‘The Source’, Cathedral Street, Thurles (Price €20).