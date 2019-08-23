Benefits of reseeding highlighted at Tipperary farm demonstration

Over 200 people flocked to the Horse and Jockey for the reseeding demo day, hosted by Germinal Ireland, in conjunction with Teagasc.

This reseeding event took place on the farm of Brian and Pat Hogan, where there has been a significant journey of improvement in terms of grass quality and productivity.

The Hogans are currently milking 126 cows on 39.5 hectares and they hope to grow up to 15 tonnes of grass this year.

On the day, a range of speakers covered topics critical to the successful establishment of new reseeds, such as variety selection, soil fertility, reseeding methods and post emergence weed control.

Speaking at the event, Germinal’s technical manager, Mary McEvoy, highlighted the importance of selecting high quality grass varieties, using the Hogan farm as a leading example.

“Brian and Pat Hogan have seen the benefits of choosing top quality varieties from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) recommend list and the Teagasc Pasture Profit Index (PPI).

The reseeded paddocks of AberGain and AberChoice are producing significantly higher levels of grass when compared to the older swards.

They are more palatable and it’s easier to achieve a good graze out, leading to more milk from grass, and ultimately, profitability”.

It was reiterated on the day that there are huge benefits to be gained from reseeding, but only if soil fertility is correct and appropriate weed control is carried out.

According to Mark Plunkett from Teagasc, “to achieve maximum grass production throughout the growing season, it is essential to aim for a soil pH of 6.3 – 6.5.

“Where pH levels are low, ground limestone is the most cost effective solution and it also improves soil drainage and more importantly, soil nutrient availability.”

Chris Maughan, from Whelehan Crop Protection, spoke on the importance of the post emergence spray.

“In the last twelve months, one of the most problematic weeds in reseeds has been both mouse-eared and common chickweed, which can totally smother the new reseed.

It is critical to control weeds early, so aim for 6-8 weeks after reseeding, when the grass is at the 2-3 leaf stage,” said Chris.