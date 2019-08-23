Tipperary school leavers told there are over 6,000 new career choices in hospitality

It's decision time for thousands of school leavers and college graduates as they consider their next steps in future education and training or onto the job market.

With hospitality and tourism businesses around the country including, Tipperary, looking to recruit over 6,000 entry-level employees each year across all areas of their operation, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) is encouraging them to consider a career in the industry.

Colm Neville, chair of the south east branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says school leavers can choose from a wide selection of specialist courses on offer in colleges throughout the country, as well as ‘earn and learn’ chef programmes for those who may not want to commit to a full time college course.

He adds - “There are plenty of opportunities too for graduates as well as school leavers who wish to start working straight away, offering a variety of options for career paths that support professional development with skills that are transferrable internationally.”

Opportunities are available in areas such as food and beverage; catering; accommodation services; reception; leisure centre and spa facility management; sales and marketing; human resources; IT; management and finance.

Website

The IHF has a dedicated website, Get a Life in Tourism, supported by Fáilte Ireland, which offers comprehensive information on the many careers available in the industry and how to get started.

The website also includes personal stories that offer a realistic picture of what to expect from a career in the tourism and hospitality sector as well as some of the many courses and training schemes that are available, providing young people with valuable first-hand information to help them make their course or career choice.

Mr Neville added: “Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, providing employment in Tipperary and every county in Ireland.

“If you’re looking for an exciting challenge with endless career possibilities at home and abroad, check out what hospitality and tourism have to offer.”

Tourism and hospitality supports 5,100 jobs in Tipperary and some 266,000 jobs nationally, equivalent to 11% of total employment, with more than 60,000 of these jobs in the hotels sector alone.

Over 94,000 new jobs have been created since 2011.