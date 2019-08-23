Irish Water apologise and explain the recent disruptions to Clonmel supply

Irish Water have responded to cr iticism of their service following two major disruptions in Clonmel in recent week.

The town was hit with two separate outages over one weekend and there was huge criticism of the utility from local businesses and public representatives.

Clonmel hotelier Richie Fennessy labelled Irish Water a disgrace while independent TD Seamus Healy called for its abolition and the return of water services to the local authority.

Irish Water has now restored the supply and apologised for the disruption and inconvenience caused to businesses and homeowners in the town and has explained the background to the problems.

It states that Irish Water works in partnership with Tipperary County Council to safeguard water supplies for customers throughout Co Tipperary.

And it continues - As part of this our customer care line (1850 278 278) is open to deal with queries or customer concerns 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week. When we become aware of an operational issue at any time, including weekends, we will take appropriate action to restore water supply as quickly as possible.

As with any live operational issue, the time required to address it can vary depending on the nature of the problem.

Crews were on the ground in Clonmel throughout the weekend dealing with a number of separate issues associated with adverse weather and resulting operational issues which led to water supply outages in a number of different parts of the town.

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council worked closely together to address what were very complex issues impacting on the water supply.

Should any customer continue to have issues with their supply, they should contact the Irish Water customer care line at 1850 278 278.

Background

Clonmel Town and surrounding area is served by a combination of ground and surface water sources, with water treatment plants at Monroe (ground water), Glenary (surface water) and Poulavanogue (surface water).

Heavy rain last Thursday night week and Friday week affected incoming water quality serving Poulavanogue water treatment plant, and the plant had to be turned off on Friday.

Glenary remained fully operational throughout the adverse weather, and parts of the town and area normally served by Poulavanogue were switched to supply from Glenary Treatment Plant.

This resulted in intermittent service and reduced pressure to some customers as the system filled.

Works were carried out at Poulavanogue treatment plant to return the plant to normal service and water was reintroduced to the system early on Tuesday morning.

However further issues occurred with airlocks which affected supply to parts of Clonmel town centre which required further remedial work. In the meantime we continued to supplement the supply from Glenary Water Treatment Plant to maintain supply to the majority of customers.

Separate arrangements were made to provide a water supply to the Mountain Road area and alternative water supplies were made available at Hillview in the Mountain Road area while the supply was being restored.

Separately there was a pump failure serving the Giantsgrave strategic reservoir on the Monroe Scheme, which occurred on Sunday.

The pumps were repaired as quickly as possible once we became aware of the issue.

However during the course of the repairs the reservoir emptied, leading to outages affecting customers in the Cashel Road & Northern Area of Clonmel. It took some time for reservoir levels to recover and a normal supply to be restored to affected customers.

Ongoing Investment

In addition to addressing day-to-day operational issues, Irish Water is also investing in capital upgrades to address the most critical issues impacting on water supply.

Due to a lack of investment over many years, much of Ireland’s water treatment and supply network is in need of upgrading and it will take sustained investment over many year to bring it up to an adequate standard. To date we have made significant investments throughout the country and in many areas of Co Tipperary.

Irish Water are committed to safeguarding our water for your future. Further information on projects in Tipperary can be found on www.water.ie