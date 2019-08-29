Three Tipperary projects to share CLÁR funding of €145,000

Three Tipperary projects are to receive a total of €145,000 under the latest CLÁR funding scheme.

The news has been welcomed by Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian.

Rossmore National School and Ballingarry community playground are each to receive €50,000, while Bishop Harty School, Ballymackey, Nenagh, is to get €45,000.

“‘This is very welcome news” she said.

Ms Newman said that she was delighted that the CLÁR programme will enable these groups to put new and enhanced facilities in place in their communities. CLÁR funding is aimed at making living in rural areas safer and more attractive, she said.