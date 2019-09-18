Operation Thor searches carried out in Roscrea and Borrisokane

Gardai carried out a number of searches in the Roscrea and Borrisokane areas recently as part of Operation Thor targeting organised crime.

Quantities of amphetamine and cannabis were seized when gardaí raided premises at Rosemary St in Roscrea on Tuesday of last week.

Other substances believed to be illegal drugs were seized at Parkmore.

A garda spokesman said the street value of the drugs would run to "several hundred euros."

Further searches in relation to the potential sale and supply of drugs were carried out under Operation Thor in Borrisokane on Wednesday.

More substances believed to be illegal drugs were found.

A file is currently being prepared for the DPP.