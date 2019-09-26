Thurles Cathedral is all set to welcome The Priests

“We are looking forward to a really special night in our Cathedral - the door of welcome will be open to all," - Fr James Purcell, PP.

In Thurles these days, talk of three priests usually refers to the enormous contributions of Fr James Purcell, Fr Joe Walsh and Fr Vincent Stapleton.



However, even these three men will be put in the ha'penny place on Friday evening when the famous Priests come to town to perform in the unique setting of the Cathedral of the Assumption.



This is an event which has created great excitement in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and Fr Eugene O'Hagan has spoken about how he, his brother Fr Martin and his friend Fr David Delargy, are so looking forward to coming to the Cathedral on Friday where they aim to raise the roof - the event is the second fundraising concert to be staged in the Cathedral following the stunning performance of impressario Phil Coulter, a year ago.



This unique opportunity to enjoy the Priests live will see all proceeds going towards the fundraising initiative to replace the roof and there will be many more events taking place in time to come - the Cathedral was totally refurbished more than a decade ago, but the roof did not need work at that stage and was left untouched - now the time has come to tend to it in order to preserve it for future generations.



Regarded as one of the best known classical trio on the planet - especially when it comes to performing sacred music and popular anthems, The Priests have committed to attend Thurles to help out the fundraising initiative, despite their hugely busy schedules - they are working in three very different strands of ministry in the Diocese of Down and Connor.

“We are looking forward to a really special night in our Cathedral and we are inviting everyone to come along and participate in what will be a very memorable occasion. The door of welcome will be open to all, so please come along and enjoy,” Fr James Purcell, PP, said this week.



Book your tickets now at Thurles parish Office 0504 22229, or from Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles 0504 22257. Tickets cost €35 and are still available. Car parking will be available in MIC St Patrick's College and The Munster Hotel car park opposite the Cathedral.