Peg Hanafin is really excited about her up-coming book launch

LIT, Thurles will be the venue for the launch of the latest book from Thurles lady Peg Hanafin, when The Stuff of Life will be released to the general public.



The launch on October 18 is certain to be a great evening and Peg, who has penned many articles for The Tipperary Star, as well as publishing a number of books in recent years, is really looking forward to this one.



Now resident in the Sue Ryder homes in her native parish of Holycross, having spent a number of years residing in Blackwater, County Wexford, Peg has continued to write and offers her many years of experience to the reader in this beautifully crafted publication which has been graphically designed by Thurles man Brendan O'Connor - the fantastic front cover image comes once more from well known local photographer Eamon Brennan and features the dark clouds clearing away to sunshine with a rainbow of hope very prominent. In many ways, that is exactly the message in this book as well and Peg has followed on her theme of hope, offering her advice and wisdom in a similar fashion to her other titles - Getting More Out of Life, Thoughts for your Journey, Never Give Up and I Wish I had Known - her last book, also launched in LIT, Thurles was an outstanding success and many of her titles are being used on the curriculum for post leaving cert, adult education and third level courses throughout Tipperary and wider afield.



The book (above) will be launched on Friday October 18

Peg's launch evenings are always significant affairs and people will be coming from overseas as well as from the four corners of Ireland to attend and to offer their good wishes. This is the aspect of the evening that Peg loves more than anything and she is really looking forward to catching up with family and a wide circle of friends at the event. The book will be on sale at the launch and Peg will be only too delighted to sign a copy and extend a good wish to the intended recipient.



“I always look forward to these events because I get to meet all my friends from all over and to catch up with them. I am very happy to be back living in Holycross and I'm blessed to have so many friends and family to visit all the time. I'm very lucky and I'm delighted that the books are helping people in some small way. The reaction to them has been very positive and they have given me the encouragement to continue to write, which I love doing. It keeps me occupied and there is so much to write about,” Peg told The Tipperary Star.



She is particularly pleased to be launching the book once again in LIT, Tipperary and is very grateful to the management and staff for facilitating the event.

“It's very important to me that the venue is accessible to everyone and is comfortable. If people take the time to come, I like to make sure that they are comfortable, have no problems getting in and out of the place, and are made to feel welcome. That's exactly what happens in LIT and I am very grateful to everyone for their help in this regard. We will have plenty of refreshments afterwards and everyone is welcome to enjoy the evening,” Peg said.



Among those to speak at the launch will be Peg's great friends - Dr Michael Ryan of LIT, Thurles; Dr Laurenz Egan, Principal of Coláiste Éile, Thurles; Rev Fr James Purcell, PP, Thurles parish; Cllr Seamus Hanafin on behalf of the Hanafin family; and of course Peg herself. “ I can guarantee you I'll be very brief on the night,” Peg says.

Peg is extending a céal míle failte to all to come along to the launch. So, mark that date in your diary -October 18