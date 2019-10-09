Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly to celebrate Childrens Day of Mission Prayer with Thurles schoolchildren

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly and approximately 600 students, from Scoil Ailbhe, Scoil Angela, Scoil Bhríde, Moycarkey National School, and Rahealty National School will celebrate the annual Children’s Day of Mission Prayer on Friday at 12:30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The celebration, which is now in its 12th year, takes place in schools nationally with Thurles chosen to host the main event this year. The purpose of annual Children’s Day of Mission Prayer is to help transform the world for the better by supporting children through prayer and encouraging acts of kindness.

The Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles which will host the celebration on Friday.

The event is coordinated by the Society of Missionary Children, which is the Pope’s official children’s charity for overseas mission. Its motto is ‘Children helping children’. By highlighting the plight of children in poorer countries, the Society of Missionary Children helps create awareness amongst young people.



The theme for this event is ‘Together We are Mission’ and the Cathedral of the Assumption will be packed to capacity for the event.