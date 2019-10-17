Tipperary's Áine Ryan takes part in final leg of Corinthian Challenge Charity Race

Leopardstown Racecourse will host the final leg of the 2019 Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series on Saturday, October 26 and Tipperary woman Áine Ryan will be flying the flag for the premier county.

Irish Injured Jockeys is a national charity set up in 2014 to increase awareness and raise vital funds to support injured jockeys.

Áine commented: “I am delighted to be part of The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series in aid of Irish Injured Jockey, it has been a wonderful experience so far. We have ridden at The Curragh Racecourse and Cork Racecourse Mallow and I am really looking forward to the final race at Leopardstown on Saturday, October 26. I would like to thank my family and friends for their support throughout the challenge and everyone who has helped me along the way especially those who have donated what they could to my €10,000 fundraising target. Irish Injured Jockeys is a really great cause and I am thrilled to be able to support them by participating in this amazing challenge.”

Retired Champion Jump Jockey, Ruby Walsh, Chairman of Irish Injured Jockeys said: “Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) is most grateful to Áine and all of those taking part in this year’s Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series. It takes a driven and committed person to sign up for it, someone who can get race fit and maintain that level for over four months, they have to work with trainers, source horses and raise funds through sponsorship and/or fundraising. Áine has been a pleasure to work with and the team and I at IIJ are most grateful for her efforts.”

Michael Higgins, General Manager of Irish Injured Jockeys said: “This is the fourth year that we have run this challenge and it is as attractive to race entrants, racecourses and racegoers as it is for the media to really engage with and as long as there is an appetite for it and racing is happy to facilitate it, we will keep it going. The success of this series is very much dependant on the unwavering support of the racing community. We are extremely fortunate for the support of the owners and trainers who provide horses to participants to ride in these races, the racecourses that stage them and racing officials that oversee each race for us without whom this series would not be possible. It is a big commitment for Corinthian Challengers like Áine to sign up for a challenge like this too, however, it really is the chance of a lifetime and one we are sure they will never forget. We already have people signing up to take part next year so if you’re interested, visit corinthianchallenge.com today.”

Local woman, Áine would really appreciate your support to help her to raise much-needed funds for Irish Injured Jockeys, go to everydayhero.com and search for ‘Aine Ryan’.