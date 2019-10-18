The importance of teaching emotional intelligence in schools

I asked how we can best educate young people for the new world of work….

For our children this includes an education in emotional intelligence, for those already at work, it means cultivating our emotional competence.

All of this of course demands rethinking the notion of the “basics” in education.

Emotional intelligence is now as crucial to our children’s future as the standard academic fare.

Parents around the world are finally waking up to the need for a broader preparation for life than the traditional school curriculum has offered.

Perhaps the most visionary coalitions among local governments, school and business are aimed at boosting up the level of emotional intelligence in the community.

In actual fact, far sighted companies are realistic, that they too have a stake in how schools are educating their future workers.

I can envisage coalitions of companies encouraging emotional literacy programs as both a goodwill gesture and as a practical investment.

If for example schools fail to help students master these human fundamentals, then companies will have to do it when those students become employees.

A focus on helping schools teach these capabilities can help improve both civility in life, in our communities and their economic prosperity.

Children with greater emotional intelligence have been shown to have greater success with making friendships and be more able to manage conflict with peers, to have better concentration which means they are more likely to be successful academically, and also tends to have fewer childhood illnesses.

There is abundant research on the risks to children who don’t develop emotional intelligence.

Children who can’t manage their emotions are more likely to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, to let out impulsively in anger, to become pregnant as teenagers, to develop eating-disorders and to engage in delinquent

behaviours.

Even ordinary people who have escaped all those risks and are able to hold a job and raise a family, but have not fully developed their ability to regulate their emotions are handicapped by their lack of emotional intelligence.

They are prone to over eating, job conflict, job loss, conflict with their own children, marital discord and divorce.

Learning how to become emotionally literate is one of the best investments that human beings can make for themselves, their children and their future.

Intelligence plus Character- That Is the Goal of True Education

Emotional Intelligence begins to develop in the earlier years.

All the small exchanges children have with their parents, teachers and with each other carry emotional messages.

Emotional Intelligence is being smarter with feelings.

Nearly everything we do throughout our lives depends on our emotional intelligence, from maintaining healthy relationships, to achieving our goals.

So it is essential to understand the components that make up this essential competency.

In A Very Real Sense We Have Two Minds - One That Thinks and One That Feels

If your emotional abilities aren’t in hand, if you don’t have self-awareness, if you are not able to manage your distressing emotions, if you can’t have empathy and have effective relationships, then no matter how smart you are, you are not going to get very far.

Emotion can be the enemy, if you give into your emotion, you lose yourself. You must be at one with your emotions, because the body always follows the mind.”

Emotional intelligence makes us competent enough to face our breakthroughs and setbacks with a sane mind and a rational thought.