Tipperary Slimming World hold careers event in Horse and Jockey Hotel

Slimming experts in Tipperary are celebrating hugely successful groups since 2010 when the first group opened its doors in Clonmel with consultant Denise Gregg.

Now in October 2019, they have launched a campaign locally to recruit more people with a passion for helping others for what they are calling the "best job in the world" with a special Slimming World careers opportunity event in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles, on Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm.

Siobhan O'Dwyer, team developer for the Tipperary area says:

"We are going through a period of rapid growth. In our 50 years, millions of people in Ireland and the UK have changed their lives with Slimming World's brilliant and unique combination of a hunger-busting eating plan called Food Optimising, increased activity and weekly group support.

"Now, with obesity at an all-time high and weight related diseases never out of the media, the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach of care and support for our members has never been greater.

"At Slimming World with our Food Optimising plan members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry" says Siobhan.

"We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimmers and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding.

“We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an indepth training programme and is awarded diplomas through our Slimming World academy in aspects of nutrition and successfully running their own slimming business.

"No qualifications are required to be a Slimming World consultant" adds Siobhan.

All that we ask is that applicants are members or past members with the organisation and have that desire to want to help others in their own weight loss journey.

“Our people understand what it feels like to walk through the doors that very first time and so can share their own weight-loss success with their own members.

There is never any judgement, just tonnes of warmth, understanding, care and support, through the good times and the more difficult times".

Siobhan adds: "Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes.

“Food Optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites. It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family.

“Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roast and even fish and chips.

Members love the fact that they aren't restricted.

"Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at it's lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them - because all of our wonderful consultants are Slimming World members and have experienced their own weight loss journey themselves."

The role of a Slimming World consultant is part time, working 10-15 flexible hours as a self- employed franchise.

For more information or more details of our Opportunity Events contact Siobhan on 086-1637240

or email: siobhan.odwyer7@gmail.com or speak to one of our local Slimming world Consultants.