Putting our money where our mouths are

It was a great day of fun for those marching students in their nationwide protests on climate-change. There was joy in the all-togetherness of flag- waving and chanting and skiving-off school, and most of all in telling us, oldies, we had made a mess of the environment.

So let’s admit it: which of us oldies, had we had the opportunity to experience such a day in a long-ago youth, would not hold it forever in our memories (especially the skiving-off)? But now, that the marching and chanting has ceased, is it curmudgeonly to ask these modern students what practical steps are they taking to reduce their personal contribution of carbon into the atmosphere? Are they putting their money where their mouths are?

Why, for instance, is walking or cycling to school no longer an option for a significant number of students? I live equidistant from three schools and at school-opening and closing times, the streets adjacent to each school are clogged with parked traffic, often illegally parked, and all pouring streams of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, thus polluting the air which schoolchildren and passing pedestrians have to breathe.

And yes, I know, I know that people are sick-to-death with people like me who keep on nattering about how it was in our young days. But here goes!

My primary school was located about 12 minutes fast walking time from my home, and this distance I traversed four times a day (home for lunch and back to school again).

Later, my secondary school was located about 15 minutes each way, four times a day - whatever the weather, rain or sunshine. This allowed for good exercise, all incorporated into the daily routine and for none of which any of the modern exercise gear was necessary. Youthful obesity, now a health problem, was then unknown and only the minimum of carbon was released.

It can be argued that cycling is no longer an option, especially for young people, in the traffic-filled streets of our towns. While local authorities are now obliged to contstruct cycle paths, these are often quite ineffective because of illegal parking and the very close proximity of passing traffic.

A Judge once said that “every cyclist is entitled to a wobble,” but this, in the circumstances of modern traffic, could be a life-threatening wobble. And here Tipperary County Council is to be congratulated on both the design and recent protection of the cycle path between Clonmel and Newtown Anner.

This affords the sort of protection which facilitated my German grandchildren in cycling a round trip of 12km a day to their secondary schools and university. Repeat-repeat - healthy exercise and no obesity.

But first of all they had to attend a training course and qualify in good cycling behaviour and traffic management. (It was not assumed that “they would get used to it,” the reported observation of a councillor when discussing the problems which have arisen between non-bell- ringing cyclists and elderly pedestrians on the Blueway).

Since the bicycle is the most environmentally friendly form of transport (it does not release carbon), perhaps this is an area in which our marching protesting students could usefully campaign, including the necessary training. It will not of course, have the attendant glamour but ultimately it could be far more effective.

Pending any practical solution to the acknowledged hazards of students cycling to school, most of us can still walk and young people can run. Shank’s Mare has not yet deserted the human race. And, we are assured by experts, walking is still the best form of exercise, good for the body and good for the mind, and it doesn’t cost a penny.

On the other hand, the car, while most useful for getting us quickly from place to place, is neither healthy nor cheap. Apart from the deaths caused by traffic accidents, according to the European Environment Agency, the pollution generated by it was responsible for 1,180 premature deaths in Ireland in 2016, up from 1,150 in 2015.

A similar experience in London encouraged a group of “Clean Air” campaigning women to look at the contribution which “idling cars” are making to the air which their children were breathing at school drop-off and pick-up points. This resulted in the banning of drop-off zones from the vicinity of some schools. It also encouraged the mothers to look at alternative means of getting their children to school, such as group walking with shared volunteering parents where this is feasible. In the case of distance or weather they were considering car-pooling and bussing.

All of this is at experimental stage, but some local authorities in Ireland are already discussing it, both in Cork City and Fingal Dublin.

In Ballintemple, a Cork suburb, the local school has asked parents “not to drop children at the gates or to turn into the narrow street where it is located.” Instead they ask parents to drop off at “the end of the lane” where wardens will be in place. And they suggest that parents might walk or cycle with their children or consider car-pooling.

As I said, none of this has the glamour, the buzz, of marching, but it can be very effective in combatting pollution. Does it sound dull? Or course it does, but it is the combination of the persistent, the dull, the boring, the tuppence-worths, that ultimately achieves success.

So, dear marching, protesting, blaming all of us oldies, students, how about it?