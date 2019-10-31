Tipperary Men's Shed groups present furniture to families

As part of reuse month for October, Tipperary County Council’s Environment’s Officer, Anthony Wynne worked with Clogheen and Cashel Men’s Shed in the making of window boxes, garden furniture and flower planters which were distributed to a family project at Wallers Lot, Cashel town and to some schools in the county.

The families were delighted to benefit from this very good initiaitive.

Sincere thanks to Bretts, Mullinahone and Dairygold Co-op, Outrath, New Inn for the pallets. Also thanks to Cashel Resource Centre, Cashel Mens Shed and Clogheen Mens Shed for all their invaluable work on this project.