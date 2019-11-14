TV documentary being made on the Circle of Friends success story in Tipperary Town

The Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary town is currently the focus of a new community TV project by Kilfinnan’s Grey Heron Media company.

“Grey Heron Media applied for a grant to enable them to film community projects and they chose to film at the Circle Of Friends,” explained Centre Admin Kay Hogan. “This project captures on camera aspects of life here and also trains members of staff on the background of film making allowing them to shadow the camera man, sound expert etc. We are delighted they chose us as it is a way of showcasing the services of the centre to the general public as a lot of people are not aware of its existence and the services it provides completely free of charge. The Circle of Friends is a place that supports the emotional, psychological, psychosocial and sometimes physical aspects and needs of a service user, their families and friends.”

When completed the documentary will be featured on Cork TV with plans for a showing at the Tipperary Excel.

