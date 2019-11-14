Tidy Towns winners in Cahir accept their deserved awards

The Cahir Tidy Towns local results were announced last weekend in the Shamrock Lounge in front of a large attendance. The awards were sponsored once again by Dolan’s Super Valu and once again their generous contribution to this event is appreciated.

The overall winners were Cahir House Hotel and their large display of plants lit up the square all summer. The most improved large Business went to the new O’Donnell’s Day Break where a huge investment went into the premises this year. The most improved small Business Award went to Morrissey’s Bar.

Winners in other categories were; best Large Garden- First place, Brenda Burke, Second, Sean & Angela McCree and Third, Ml and Breda Fitzgerald. In Best Small Garden – First, John & Noreen McCarthy, Joint second Ml Guiry & Hannah Lynch, Joint Third Rita and Ml Walsh and Tony Fitzpatrick. Tidiest Business: In First place, Cahir House Hotel, Joint Second, Liam Roche & Trish Flowers, Joint Third, Morrissey’s and The Granary. Best Business Floral Display: First Punters Rest, Second place was The Heritage and Third place Liam Walls. Best Private Floral Display: First, Kathleen Butler, Second, Nora Weinman and Third, Kevin Hubbard. Best Small Estate was Birchdale, Second place, Nash Place and Third College Court. The Best Large Estate was Beechpark and Woodview was in Second place.

The member’s award, which is voted by the Tidy Towns Members went to Hughie O’Donnell who put in a serious effort in 2019. Hughie was a very popular winner this year and for once it’s safe to say he was speechless. After a night of celebrations he was back on the beat the following morning. The Council Engineers Award went to John Bailey this year and GSS John O’Meara presented him with his award on the night. There were several Highly Commended, Commended and Merit Awards also announced on the evening and these will be handed out over the coming week.

The Secretary, Cllr Andy Moloney thanked Dolan’s Super Valu for their continued sponsorship and in doing so, presented a lovely piece of Crystal to John and Carmel for 30 years in business in the town. John Dolan thanked everyone for their support and encouraged all the businesses to play their part to help make Cahir a town you want to visit. Andy also thanked Hughie and Margaret and staff of the Shamrock for their hospitality and wished them well in their new titles as Nanny and Granddad.

Andy also thanked all the businesses, residents and many people in Cahir who contributed to the bronze medal awarded again this year and commented that a lot of people will never be seen out with a high Vis but work away quietly on their own and that we needed to work with the council and they with us to achieve success. Cllr Moloney also expressed thanks to the local correspondents in social and print media for the continued promotion of Cahir Tidy Towns work.