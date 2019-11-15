MIC Thurles Open Day to attract hundreds of interested students

“We have a wonderful teacher preparation programme here in MIC Thurles, which is built on promoting a caring learning environment that fosters students’ talents and goals by ensuring high quality teaching, learning and assessment experiences." Dr Finn O'Murchu.

On Saturday November 23, MIC Thurles will open its doors to hundreds of prospective students interested in pursuing careers in post-primary teaching.



Taking place as part of College Awareness Week, a national week which celebrates going to college, the MIC Thurles Open Day will provide second level students, students who are currently in further education programmes and mature students with the opportunity to explore the programmes on offer and the facilities available at the Thurles campus.



Now established as an innovative college of post-primary teacher education, MIC Thurles has continued to grow in popularity. This is reflected in the addition of two new programmes – the BA in Education, Mathematics and Gaeilge (MI013) which commenced in September 2019 and the BA in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies (MI014) which will commence in September 2020.



Speaking about the calibre of the programmes on offer, Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of School of Education (Post-Primary) noted, “We have a wonderful teacher preparation programme here in MIC Thurles, which is built on promoting a caring learning environment that fosters students’ talents and goals by ensuring high quality teaching, learning and assessment experiences. The success of our approach is evidenced by the recent statistics that show approximately 90% of MIC Thurles graduates successfully secured teaching positions within the first year following graduation.”



In total MIC Thurles has a population of 360 students studying across five post-primary teacher education programmes, which include combinations of the following subjects: Accounting, Business, Gaeilge, Theology, Religious Studies and Mathematics. These concurrent teacher education programmes are structured so that the school placement and education components are included in each year of the programme.



All programmes at the College are accredited and recognised by the Teaching Council and graduates are qualified to teach to honours Leaving Certificate level after completion of their degree.



Dr Ó Murchú noted, “Each year we strive to enhance the quality of what we do as we attend to the three-way interaction of personal, professional and pedagogical development to support our students to be the teacher they wish to be while challenging them to be the teacher we think they need to be.



“Close ties with schools and our placement programme, combined with specific subject and pedagogical knowledge, is a feature of our degrees.”

Registration is not required. The Open Day takes place from 10.30am to 2pm with talks scheduled to take place at 10.30am and again at 12.30pm.





