Moore Haven to host annual Christmas fair in Tipperary town

The MooreHaven Christmas fair takes place on Saturday, December 8, from 11am to 5.30pm in MooreHaven Centre, O’Brien St Tipperary.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure this year's Christmas fayre will be a great family day in MooreHaven. Gifts from our sewing and woodwork section will be on sale in the hall with Christmas wreaths from the garden centre and a range of hand knitted Christmas decorations. A monster Christmas raffle will be held on the day and home made Christmas cakes will also be on sale.

Santa will be in his grotto from 11.30-4.30pm with McMahon photographer's to capture your Santa visit for 2019. The cost of visiting Santa in his grotto is €3 per child and cost of a photograph is €5.

Festive treats will be on offer in the canteen ranging from home- made soup and brown bread to a range of cakes and tea and coffee.

There will be a live broadcast by Tipp mid west radio and local entertainment will be provided by Tipperary musical society and transition year students are expected to sing some numbers from their Autumn shows.

You are very welcome to visit MooreHaven on sat 7th December where there will be something on offer to kick-start this year's Christmas season for everyone.

Clonmel hotel represented at world's largest tourism market