Fr Jimmy O'Donnell to launch Killenaule Moyglass Journal

The luxurious function room of Scoil Ruain, in Killenaule, will be packed to capacity on Sunday afternoon next,December 1, for the launch of the 2019 edition of Killenaule Moyglass Journal by local parish priest, Very Rev Fr Jimmy O'Donnell at 3pm.



The Journal committee consider it a great honour that Fr Jimmy accepted its invitation to launch the 16th edition of the publication. The much-loved pastor has been steadfast in his support for the journal since his appointment to the parish in 2013, and in accordance with tradition he has penned a very fitting foreword in the latest edition of the book.



Fr Jimmy, a guest speaker at the launch of the journal in recent years, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of the book in acknowledging the trojan work of clubs and organisations across the parish. Lauding the sterling work of Journal Editor Sean Watts, Assistant Editor Martin O' Connell, and all associated with the production, Fr Jimmy also described the book "as a vital link and connection with home" for people living far from their native parish.



Appropriately, Fr O'Donnell will launch the 2019 journal on the first Sunday of advent, and at the end of an extra special year for the parish with the official opening, on Saturday June 22nd last, of the modern new carpark adjoining St Mary's Church in Killenaule. Following concelebrated mass, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Most Rev Dr Kieran O' Reilly, SMA, unveiled a plaque at the new amenity in memory of the late Councillor John Fahey, a wonderful community activist. Cllr Fahey had been Chairperson of Killenaule-Moyglass Journal Committee for fifteen years up to the time of his sad passing in October 2018.



The spacious carpark was the brainchild of the late John, as indeed was the parish journal which he mooted in 2003. Two days before the official opening of the carpark, an unforgettable mid summer's night music celebration was performed in St Mary's Church, featuring the cream of Tipperary's musical talent. The musical treat, a fundraiser for the carpark project, received widespread support, and Fr O'Donnell was lavish in his praise for all concerned with the historic parish events, especially the organising committee, Killenaule Town Enhancement Group.



A most endearing personality, Fr Jimmy, uncle of Ireland rugby international Cahir's Tommy O' Donnell, has rightly been lauded for his fruitful spiritual ministry in the parish of Killenaule Moyglass. A man full of empathy for his parishioners, he is renowned for his wonderful rapport with people of all age groups. No doubt, the special bond between him and the local community will be more than evident as they gather to celebrate another auspicious occasion in the parish.



Fr Jimmy, who hails from a well-known County Limerick family steeped in GAA tradition, constantly espouses the importance of community spirit and endeavour.

The 256 page book is yet another monumental tribute to the phenomenal work of its Editor Sean Watts to whom the parish owes a great debt of gratitude. Since the inaugural publication in 2004, Sean has been at the helm, and enjoys the distinction of being one of the longest-serving devoted editors on the community journal circuit in Ireland. He has dedicated countless hours to the compilation of the annual chronicle, with the wonderful daily support over a number of years of the equally committed Assistant Editor, Martin O' Connell, members of the journal committee, local writers, and photographers.

For almost a decade, well known Graphic Designer, Brendan O' Connor, Thurles, has brought his professional expertise to bear on the annual, and 2019 is no exception. As ever, the journal was excellently printed by GraphyCems.

This year's book contains several articles on local history and personalities, and reports and photos relating to schools, clubs, and organisations in the parish. The journal also carries a number of fitting tributes to deceased members of the community which were submitted to the editor Sean Watts by their families and loved ones.



Extensive coverage is given to events surrounding the official opening of the aforementioned carpark, and other facilities featured in the book are the new recycling centre on Lanespark's Bord na Mona site, and Ballynonty's superb community field.

Among the articles with a sporting theme, Tipp's 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling final victory is recalled in honour of Killenaule's O'Dwyer trio, John 'Bubbles', Joe, and Killian, while another former Scoil Ruain student, Ballingarry's Liam Cahill is featured as Manager of the historic first ever All-Ireland winning Tipp U/20 hurling side.

Killenaule's 2019 south minor hurling final success is recorded, however, unavoidably, the book had gone to print before the club's junior and senior footballers annexed Tipperary titles in November.

The editorial team d look forward to meeting everybody at Sunday's launchand extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to colleague, Benny Tynan, Moyglass who is currently hospitalised.

Well-known local personality, William O' Grady, will bring his renowned wit and style to the role of master of ceremonies on the occasion. Refreshments will be served following the formal launch. All are welcome.

Journal Committee- Chairperson, William O'Grady; Secretary, Sean Watts; Treasurer, John Lahert, Josephine Bulfin, Breda Coffey, Majella Walsh, Michael White, Tom O'Connor, Michael O'Connell, Peter Delaney, Jimmy Whelan, Benny Tynan, Paul McMahon.