An Taoiseach opens Monastery Close housing project in Thurles

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, T.D. today officially opened a housing development consisting

of 34 one and two bedroomed units at Monastery Close, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Located just 5 minutes walk from Liberty Square, this scheme has been delivered by Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association in conjunction with Tipperary County Council and The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

The scheme is a mix of social and private tenancies and provides secure accommodation for a mix of elderly and middle aged, persons with disabilities and persons who require 24 hour supported accommodation in a town centre location.



Thurles Lions Trust, a locally based Approved Housing Body, has now delivered a total of 60 units of accommodation in the town of Thurles and earlier this year, in conjunction with Roscrea Lions Club, provided its first social house in Roscrea. Plans are also at a very advanced stage to deliver a further 19 social units at The Stanwix Village, Thurles with an expected delivery in the summer of 2021.



An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This development shows what can be achieved when an Approved Housing Body and a Local Authority share an ambition and are backed by the Government. The result is 34 new homes that will make an enormous difference to the people who will live here. Monastery Close will be a modern community – strong and sustainable. The Government is focused on ensuring there is a greater supply of housing: social housing for people on the housing list; private housing for people who want to buy because most people want to buy their own home; and places available for people to rent, because some people want or need to rent from time to time. Housing of all forms, for all people, because that’s what’s needed.”

It was a very special day for the Thurles Lions Trust, led by local men John McCormack and Eamon Medley and following a blessing of the facilities by Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly and Rev Allison Seymour Whiteley, there was much celebrating for the new residents and the greater Lions club family.