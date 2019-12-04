Littleton plan to seek slice of €31 Just Transition Fund

" We believe that ex Bórd na Móna employees should be prioritised and I have undertaken to write to Kieran Mulvey about the matter," - Deputy Alan Kelly.

A very well attended meeting this week in Littleton has hatched a three point plan to have the locality included under the government's €31m Just Transition Fund, following the closure of the briquette factory.



The public meeting which had Deputies Alan Kelly and Michael Lowry in attendance as well as Fianna Fail Councillors Sean Ryan and Imelda Goldsboro decided that;

(1) Deputy Kelly will write to the department, the Minister and Just Transition Fund Commissioner Kieran Mulvey seeking to have Littleton included.

(2) The committee is to seek to have representation on the Regional Transitional Forum which has four counties included, but not Tipperary at present.

(3) Tipperary County Council is to be approached to be asked to act as co-ordinator in putting the Littleton submission together.

The hope, according to Deputy Kelly, is that Littleton and former Bórd na Móna employees can gain access to funding for retro-fitting their homes and premises; can have access to funding to assist with start-up businesses; and that there will be a programme in place to support peatland rehabilitation with a special emphasis on tourism provision - there is a proposal in place to include a 23km greenway.



“This was a very progressive meeting and it was very well attended thanks to Cllr Sean Ryan who ensured that people were there. We believe that ex Bórd na Móna employees should be prioritised and arising from the meeting I have undertaken to write to the Minister, the department and Kieran Mulvey to have Littleton included under the Just Transition Fund. We will hold another public meeting at the end of January,” Deputy Kelly said.