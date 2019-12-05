Thinking about the Boulick - once loved and feared in Clonmel

As I write it is raining - cats and dogs again. It is the sort of rain that made me think about The Boulick. The Boulick? Yes, I am sure that many modern citizens of Clonmel never heard, nor indeed, never saw, the stream which drains the northern and eastern boundaries of the once outer suburbs of Clonmel. Much of its floodplain has now become built-up residential areas, without sight or sound of a stream which was once loved and feared in equal measure.

But the Boulick is still there, buried deep, tamed, and funnelled through culverts. And because it had the reputation that it would one day “drown Clonmel,” I am wondering if it will live up to that reputation, especially at times of continuous heavy rain which the experts on Climate Change tell us is about to become a feature of our winters.

In the sunny summers of my youth, the Boulick was a lazy trickle beloved of children who lived in the Glenconnor, Heywood and Cashel Roads areas of the town. It was the stream in which we paddled, fished for “brickeens” and had friendly “waterfights.” It was a prelude to being a little older when we went, in summertime school holidays, to the Upper Green (courtesy of the Nugent family of Greenane) messed about in the river and learned to swim. All without any supervision from parents.

That is a sunny memory of the Boulick because it was a lazy waterway as it made its way southwards through Garryrue, the magical Watson’s Glen, and then turned eastwards into Glenconnor, through Heywood (the ancient Gaelic name of which was Builic), Lower Ardgeeha, and then turned southwards close to the railway station, and flowed on the eastern side of Thomas Street into Lower King Street, and then through the military barracks area, emerging at The Mall and flowing eastwards again, followed by a quick turn through the former Horse Showgrounds/ Greyhound Track into the Suir.

That is the sunny Boulick, tucked away in my childhood memory, but in wintertime, because of the large area of countryside which it drains, it became a raging torrent spilling over into its natural floodplain - the fields. However, as Clonmel grew it had to be tamed and that first taming came from the British Army Corps of Engineers when the site which we now know as Kickham Barracks was chosen for the building of Victoria Barracks in the second half of the 19th century.

The area was largely swamp, courtesy of the stream, which had to be culverted from where it enters barracks territory in King Street on to The Mall. By then it had established its reputation, in the memories of older citizens, for doing the unexpected, with the potential for “drowning” the town.

And it occasionally spectacularly fulfilled this potential. It always over-flowed on to its floodplain because that, after all, is the function of floodplains, and it spilled into areas of Heywood and Cashel Roads, but it was its inundation of Thomas Street in the early 20th century that lodged in the memories of older citizens. There, on a then undeveloped area of the street, the Boulick broke its banks and flowed into the then Duckett Street (now Rivers Street and College Streets).

Since then, the stream has gradually disappeared from view, from memory and from the geography of the town. Over the decades it has funnelled into culverts, and its hinterland, even its immediate hinterland, has been built upon. And only a few of us, now older citizens, like to speculate on how it is behaving itself down there underground, and if the culverts, some of which are now over a hundred years old, will cope with the gloomy forecasts of yet more and more rain as our climate changes.

I understand that a small section of the stream still runs freely on the surface in the region of Glenconnor. “Just a little bit downstream of its eastern turn - where it becomes urbanised” a friend told me. So, for old time’s sake, I recently tried to locate the stream which had, for me, such happy childhood memories. But I never found it because the simple old right-of-way from Eastern to Western Glenconnor has not yet been re-opened to the public, following its closure several years ago, for the accommodation of building development.

This small track through a rocky field, a three- to four-minute walking distance, is accessed on either side by a narrow paved track, enclosed by small wicket gates. It is almost a century old, if not older, and dates back at least to the early 1920s when the area - the first major suburb of Clonmel - was developed for housing the families of soldiers and sailors who had served in World War I. The site of the development extended from the Heywood Road to the Glenconnor Road, and the track linked neighbour with neighbour in this closely-knit community. However, I was happy to read on the planning notice, that permission for the closure extends to just 2021, when then attractive amenity should again be available to the people of the area.

So while I have yet to locate the small section of the Boulick which runs free and reflects the sky, I know that the stream is very much there, somewhere under our feet in Clonmel whose outward boundaires it once defined. And I know that such is its character and reputation that, if it continues to rain and rain and rain, it may well breakthrough its culverted prison one day, just to put manners on all of us, and remind us that we still cannot completely control the vagaries of nature.