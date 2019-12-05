Eve and Muireann help Santa turn on Christmas lights in Tipperary Town

Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle all the Way! And is certainly was so much fun for the children in Tipperary Town to see Santa arriving on his sleigh!

Tipperary town switched on the Christmas lights in style last Saturday with the festivities starting at 4pm. There were carnival rides for the little ones, face painting, a candy floss & popcorn vendor alongside Crepes and Spanish Chorizo stalls that were a fantastic addition to the festive occasion.

This year the event took place on James Street with music entertainment from the CJ Kickham Brass & Reed Band, The Badgers and young singing talents Sam Ryan and Kelsy Crowe.

On the main stage, MC Mossie Richardson kept the party going with Christmas songs.

Santa arrived at 5.30pm to a tremendous welcome from the waiting crowd, with his special helpers the Tipperary Vintage Rally Crew.

He looked spectacular in his sleigh and brought his special guests the Pride of Tipperary Muireann Slattery and Eve Creamer, The Warrior Princess Festivities to help him turn on the Tipperary Town Christmas lights.

Inspiration Eve is a Warrior Princess