MISSING: Gardaí seek public's help in locating Cork teenage girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl from Cork.

Clara Murphy has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early Thursday morning.

She is 5' 6" in height with a slim build. Clara has brown hair, brown eyes and wears dental braces.

When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners.

Contact Douglas Garda Station on 021-485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station with information.