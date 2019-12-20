End of the year - it's time to reflect and start anew in 2020

The Year Past... What went well? This question is a keeper.

I can’t remember the last time I really felt like I was looking forward to something. I am so hopeful for the future, so excited to see what it has in store for me, and so relived to be entering in to a new chapter feeling like my best self, and feeling completely free of any and all regrets. Living a life with amazing people, calming energy, with only the things I truly need and value. It is all a work in progress of course.

So before we let go of 2019 in its entirety, I thought I would share a few life lessons I learned throughout the year.

So here we go:

1) FOLLOW YOUR INSTINCTS 100%, ALWAYS:

I’ve only gotten better at this as I’ve gotten older - but it’s the base for some of the most amazing things in my life, doing away with old habits that didn’t serve me well, letting go of toxic relationships, coming to know what unconditional relationship is, and keeping life simple.

All of these things were based on trusting my instincts. Had I ignored them - had I done what society deems the “right” thing to do, I would be singing a completely different tune - and I probably wouldn’t be sharing this article.

2) SPEAK UP FOR YOURSELF:

This is a lesson that I can say with certainty I learned a little too late in life, but now I feel I have it mastered. Now it’s not to say that I wouldn’t have defended myself when necessary - I would. But these days, I honour all that I have been through, all that I have learned, and my strength and prosperity as a human being, enough to feel confident to speak up when I feel I have been wronged.

This my friends, is one of the ways we can earn respect and are able to build and maintain healthy relationships that will last for the long haul.

3) DON’T USE EXCUSES:

Whenever I didn’t feel up to doing something or if I simply didn’t want to make the time due to tiredness, instead of coming up with a mile long excuses as to why I couldn’t, I have started the practise of just keeping it simple. Here’s an example:

What I used to say:

Q: Want to come to dinner?

A: Ah, I wish I could but I have loads to get done, up to my eyes and feel like I’ve left my poor dog alone so much lately. I am so sorry.

What I say now:

Q: Want to come to dinner?

A: Thanks so much for the invite, but I am going to pass tonight. Let me know what your schedule is like next couple of weeks. I would love to see you.

I know that doesn’t seem like much, but by simply leaving out excuses as to why we can’t go or don’t want to do something, we eliminate any guilt for what it is we’re doing instead.

4) GRIEF IS EVER CHANGING:

After some years of being without my mother, father and two lovely brothers, especially my baby brother Mícheál (who was the biggest constant in my life) I have come to learn that grief won’t ever stay the same. This year as a whole was a lot gentler when it came to the pain that comes along with significant loss. Far less anger appeared, and I am slowly taking myself through the motions of learning to honour the loss of them rather than dwell. This goes without saying that it’s not easy, and I still have my moments of being brought to my knees in physical pain, but I have never been so sure of my family’s presence in my everyday life. I am never without them, and that is slowly starting to become enough for me to get by.

At the end of each year I make a list of my mistakes and it’s pretty friggin long. Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. To make an end is to make a beginning.

If there’s anything you don’t want to bring into the New Year with you, its uncertainty and fear. You may have a few apprehensions going forward. You may have some doubts but you also have the power to realise that none of that has to stop you. As you draw this year to a close, let your fears for the coming year go up in flames. You won’t let them dictate your future or your new year. It starts now. There’s still enough time left to turn this year around - or at the least, to finish it with pride!!