Cahir native publishes poetic tribute to her home town

Cahir Social and Historical Society marked the end of its 2019 events with a very successful book launch on November 29th in Cahir House Hotel.

The Finer Points, a collection of poetry by Cahir native Margaret Galvin was published in association with the Society and launched to great acclaim. This collection, comprising fifty-five poems is the poet’s fifth book and chronicles growing up in the town during the 60’s and 70’s. Her poetry is well regarded nationally with critics describing her work as: gritty and unsentimental. (Francis Devlin-Glass, University of Melbourne). She’s also seen as a poet who shines a light, sometimes piercing always illuminating, on the lives of ordinary people set against a County Tipperary topography. (Eileen Casey, poet and writer).

The collection was launched by Mary O’Gorman, Clonmel based poet and playwright who spoke of Margaret’s capacity to evoke the stories and recollections of the past in a vivid, finely wrought but accessible way. Darker realities were explored with courage and unflinching detail but joyful ordinariness was caught and celebrated too.

The event drew together a large and representative audience who were delighted to be reminded of events from the shared communal memory bank. Two poems, regarded by the writer as central to the collection drew an emotional and deeply-felt response from her listeners. In Saint Brigid’s Day: Cahir River Tragedy 1960, she recounts how a local man, Paddy Kelly lost his life in the flood waters of the river Suir in a vain attempt to rescue little Mary Sunderland, a three year old child. Paddy, who had been a member of the Cahir Brass Band was then honoured by surviving band’s men who played in memory of their brave colleague. Members of the Sunderland family had travelled from Kildare to attend the evening and pay their respects.

A more recent remarkable event was recalled as the poet read a piece entitled The Cow is a Poem of Mercy, her tribute to the late Murty Cashman who died earlier this year. Murty, a well-known local character, had since the age of ten, worked in Cahir Mart as a drover. A unique individual, with a rich imagination, he was so revered in his workplace that when he died, he was actually waked in Cahir mart. Murty’s sister, Joan Cashman presented the poet with a bouquet to register the family’s appreciation. Local singer, Michael Duggan then took the stage to sing Murty’s favourite song, Hard Times Come Again No More.

The lighter side of life was well evoked when the poet read two further pieces from the collection, The Charms of a Clown and Temples. The former recalled how an unlikely character from the town fell under the spell of a visiting stage hypnotist while Temples dealt with the time when masses were said in the Arcadia Ballroom when the Church was under repair. This was at the height of the showband era and the poet drew a humorous parallel between the profane and sacred activities. The atmospherics of the 60’s were wonderfully evoked as singer Jimmy Farrell invited the spell-bound audience to dance to his ten guitars.

Margaret concluded the evening by reading two further poems, Heart Trouble detailing the story of her aunt Nan Coughlan whose son was taken for adoption and despite ceaseless and secret searching was never reunited with his mother. This man’s daughter, Val Coughlan has succeeded in establishing contact and addressed the gathering on the loss of the silenced family story. The final poem of the evening was Defiance. The audience was clearly delighted to be reminded of the host of characters who lived in Sraid na gCuacha in the town. These included Kitty –the-Hare who skelped along in man’s boots, rotund, rebellious Bunty Burke and the much loved usherette at the cinema, Bridie Lonergan, described as jovial and lovely.

Josephine O’Neill of the Historical Society presented Margaret with a bowl crafted by woodturner Ned Lonergan from sycamore timber sourced in the poet’s native Kilcommon .

P.J. O’Meara, Chairman of the Society, who was MC for the evening, complimented Margaret Galvin for putting together an important local record. Local undertaker, Wally Costigan spoke for all present when he described the evening as majestic.

Copies of The Finer Points cost 10 euro and are available at Cahir Post Office

