How to stay positive this Christmas

As much as I love the Christmas and get a certain burst of glee shooting through me whenever I hear the word ‘Christmas’, I know that's not the case for everyone.

For some, December is the month they dread most.

I recently received a comment from a reader, asking how she could stay in the moment when she was unhappy with where she was.

I noted my response to her that it's really hard to stay in the moment when the moments are tough, but to stay positive.

Then I got to thinking: how does one stay positive during the Christmas season when things are hard?

Focus on what's going right.

No matter how tough things are for you, there is at least one thing that's going right.

It might be a small thing -- like your ability to still get out of bed in the morning -- but size doesn't matter.

Instead of focusing on the hardest things, the things that are bringing you down, choose to focus on the things, however small, that are going right for you right now.

There are good things happening around you, but it's up to you to open your eyes and look for them. You will see what you're looking for.

Realise you're not alone

As much as you might feel like you're the only one suffering during the Christmas, you are not alone.

Sadly, there are many who are having a hard time. Just remembering that you are not alone in dealing with difficulty this Christmas can also help.

Keep in mind that there are others who are in much, much worse situations than you are and, as bad as things are now, they could probably be worse.

I know that doesn't sound very positive, but it's always good to put things in perspective. Doing so really will help you be more positive.

Make an effort to interact

When you are unhappy it can be so tempting to stay inside, tucked away from others, but that's one of the worst things you can do for yourself -- especially during Christmas.

You might not feel like interacting with others, but if you motivate yourself to get up, get out, and interact, you'll certainly improve your mood.

Don't let your unhappiness hold you back. Get out there and give others a chance to cheer you.

You definitely won't feel better if you stay alone all of the time, but you might just get a mood boost if you venture out and give others a chance.

Spend time with those less fortunate

A great way to lift your spirits is to realise how lucky you are.

One of the quickest ways to put your life in perspective is to spend time with others less fortunate than you. Around Christmas there are often great volunteer opportunities.

Check your community's website or contact an organisation you'd like to help out. When you find an opportunity to help others, take it. It will brighten your mood to spend time with others, especially those who are also struggling during the season

All around us, Christmas songs are being sung and we're forced to see the happy people filled with Christmas cheer.

If you're not in that mind set and you're struggling to stay positive, this is probably a really big pain in the ass. Having to encounter someone like me -- someone brimming with excitement -- when you're in pain and unhappy is probably the most annoying thing in the world.

However, if you do what you can to stay positive and focus on the tips I have provided above, it's possible to make it through this difficult time of year and grow even stronger from the experience

CHRISTMAS IS NOT A STORY OF HOPE. IT IS HOPE !