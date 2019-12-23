Tipp erary students feature on Lyric FM

Three times winners of the Lyric FM Choirs for Christmas Competition, St. Joseph’s Primary School Choir, Tipperary Town, were invited to sing at the Lyric FM 20th Birthday Concert in the University College Hall at the beginning of December.

The line up on the day included adult and junior choirs from all around Ireland with musical accompaniment by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

“St. Joseph’s choir sang two Christmas pieces: The Candy Covered Gingerbread House with piano accompaniment and Somewhere in My Memory from the movie Home Alone. The girls performed this piece with The Irish Chamber Orchestra, conductor Des Early and it was a truly amazing performance of this beautiful song to a packed house,” said Principal Ms. Louise Tobin.

It has been a very busy term for St. Joseph’s Choir. In September they sang at Culture Night in Leinster House and then they performed at the launch of the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Appeal with special guest, Ryan Tubridy in November.