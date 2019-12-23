Tipperary property - for sale a lovely family home at famed Kilcash

22 Cois Coille, Kilcash is a beautifully presented three bed detached home in showroom decorative order finished to the highest standard both internally and externally, located in a charming development in Kilcash Village.

This property has the benefit of an upgraded heating system and large landscaped garden to rear with paved patio enjoying countryside views.

This excellent home is a short walk from all amenities and has to be seen to be truly appreciated.

AMV: €195,000.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788