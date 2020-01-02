Clonmel based Suircan volunteers play a leading role in environmental protection

Suircan Community Forum is a Clonmel based environmental group formed in 2007 whose founding aim was to ensure the health of the River Suir in and around the town for the mutual benefit of the river and the people of the area whose lives are immeasurably enriched by its majestic beauty and opportunities for leisure, peace and tranquillity.

Over the years, Suircan’s focus has widened and the group now see their aims as being dedicated to the pursuit of a creative, vibrant and appropriate future for Clonmel’s Public Spaces. Their shared vision is one in which the town’s heritage, history and its future are intertwined and balanced with the wider needs of the community, town users and visitors. It is a future which integrates nature, water, open public spaces, environment, community facilities and essential redevelopment to ensure that Clonmel is a place people will want to live in and to visit.

The group have a membership of about 20 and meetings take place monthly in Hearns Hotel where events and activities are reviewed and planned.

Over the years, Suircan has established strong and positive links with key stakeholders who share an involvement with the river and the town’s public realm. These include Tipperary Co Council, the Town Forum and local Tidy Towns groups. They have established a particularly strong working relationship with the Local Area Water Programme (LAWPRO) whose local coordinator Fran Igoe has championed a number of successful local joint initiatives including an ambitious invasive species eradication programme tackling Himalayan Balsam along the river from Cahir to Carrick on Suir.

This project, which is seen as a future template for countrywide action was in conjunction with Suircan, Tidy Towns groups and EIL Intercultural Learning Ireland.

The sensitive and sustainable development of Suir Island has been a key concern of the group in recent years. In addition to hands on work including an intensive blitz on another invasive , the noxious Giant Hogweed plant and regular rubbish cleanup sessions on the island, Suircan have also concerned themselves with the Council’s future development plans for this unique and precious space.

The group have made detailed submissions to such projects as the island car park, the recently published Masterplan for the island and the Urban Design Project for Clonmel Suircan have ongoing concerns about some aspects of these developments but are confident that their positive relationship with Council officials will ensure good future outcomes for residents, visitors and crucially the fragile riverside habitat.

