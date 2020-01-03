Your New Year resolutions should make you laugh

Take a second to visualise your previous New Year's resolutions. If you're like many you most likely thought about going to the gym, eating healthier, looking at your phone less or even committing to a new Hobby, but I’m thinking ‘Laugh More’ didn’t come to mind.

It should be, comedy is a necessity in today’s world. You don’t see comedy on television anymore, Not in Irish TV anyway.

Like many I haven’t enjoyed what I've seen in the world lately including various social injustices; Elderly homelessness, healthcare and more.

We live in a time when you can't, with any certainty, expect to return home safely each night. We live in a world where the selfless, honest and hard-working sometimes suffer as a result of the cruel and immoral actions carried out by a few. We have many questions and few answers.

Humour offers us a way to try and make sense of the chaos around us. Much like one would take paracetamol to help physical pain; Humour can help keep us mentally sane and positive.

Seven Days Without Laughter Can Make One Weak!

A great attitude becomes a great day, which becomes a great month, which becomes a great year. When times get tough, at some point people instinctively know they need to lighten up in order to get through it. There are many things evil people can take from you. However, they can never steal your ability to laugh and laugh loud.

If you have the power to make someone laugh, do it. The world needs more of that.

Sometimes life like looking both ways before crossing the street and then getting hit by an airplane.

People are so sensitive, people are so defensive. We have to learn to listen and laugh a little bit. We also need to remember: You can't keep dancing with the devil and ask why you're still in hell!

Respect your haters. They are the ones who think you are better than them. Find a group of people that challenge and inspire you. Spend a lot of time with people like that and you will change your life.

When I hear someone say, life is hard, I'm always tempted to ask 'compared to what?'. You don't need a new sunrise to start over, only a new mind-set. You can't have the next chapter in your life if you keep re-reading the last one. A positive attitude may not solve all of your problems but it will annoy enough people to make it worth your while.

LAUGH WHEN YOU CAN, ITS CHEAP MEDICINE!

Laughter is healing it's not provoking it brings people together in a way few things can. Life is too short for fake butter, cheese or people. Laugher symbolises optimism and hope and the ability to carry on with our lives despite the disarray around us. It may not seem like much, but it is my way of balancing the bad in the world. My new year’s resolution is throwing lamps at people who need to lighten up. I like nonsense in living, it’s a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope, which is what I do and this allows me to laugh at life’s realties.

But remember this, ‘’There is little success where there is little laughter.’’ There is scientific benefit to laughter. Studies have shown laughter decreases cortisol, the hormone associated with stress. It can even burn off calories, protect against heart disease and improve memory recall as we grow older, social laughter can also help us build confidence. Will humour in itself solve the current issues we’re faced with? Of course not, But it turns out it’s a surprisingly good place to start.

A Very Happy and Prosperous New Year to One and All