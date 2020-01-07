Developer behind €34m Thurles housing plan pledges to use local contractors

Liberty Square Consulting Ltd, the Applicant company of the proposed 122 house Brú na Manach development at Mitchel Street, Thurles is the owner of the application site and other lands extending to the north and northeast, zoned as amenity land and agricultural land in the current County Development Plan.



The company is part of the Castlestar group, a property development group that is controlled by Ronan Barrett [who is originally from County Tyrone but is based in Dublin].

In addition to this project in Thurles, the Castlestar Group is actively involved in residential housing developments in Dublin, Westmeath [Athlone] and Galway [Bearna, Spiddal, Carraroe and Moycullen].



Subject to a grant of planning permission, Ronan Barrett intends to engage local contractors and tradesmen with a view to commencing construction of the housing scheme in September 2020.

“Subject to securing a grant of planning permission from An Bord Pleanala, our hope and expectation is to select and appoint local contractors and tradesmen in the summer with a view to commencing physical construction of the scheme on or before September 2020



“We plan to deliver 122 high quality, A rated energy efficient homes at affordable prices to meet the strong local demand for new housing in Thurles and to support the towns bid to enhance its position as a key town in Tipperary and the region and to help attract new employment into the town/region as a whole,” Ronan Barrett told the Tipperarylive this week.

The developer will comply with Part V of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 and the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 in relation to the delivery of social and affordable residential units.

The project team have engaged with Tipperary County Council's Housing Officer and discussed provision and mix required within the town. This engagement has been made known in the discussions between the developer and the Planning Department of Tipperary County Council.



Discussions with the Housing Officer have noted high demand in Thurles for social and affordable housing and the local authority has confirmed that they are interested in securing 12 units (10%) under a Part V arrangement.

This percentage has been agreed with the local authority and 12 homes will be delivered as part of the development, according to the developer.



The site is located within the defined town boundary of Thurles, to the north of Mitchel Street and west of Bohernamona Road. It lies within the townlands of Monacocka, Thurles Townparks, Bohernamona and Bowling Green.

The site is greenfield in nature, currently in rough grazing. Towards the south some redundant farm outbuildings exist. Access currently exists via Bohernamona Road.



There are no ecological or environmental designations on site; or archaeological records or protected structures located on or adjacent to the site.