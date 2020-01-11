Man arrested after fatal assault on Tipperary border

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man in his 20s following a fatal assault in Portlaw.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in the Portlaw area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services also attended the scene and a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

A man in his 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.