A County Tipperary punter scooped a fortune after landing three numbers in Friday's EuroMillions draw.

The punter placed a €5 treble in a local betting shop, overcoming odds of 1,500/1 in the EuroMillions Plus draw with the numbers 15, 33 and 50.

When the result was known, the punter was able to exchange their betting slip for a stunning €7,505.