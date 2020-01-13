IDA criticised for lack of site visits to Tipperary

Tipperary County Council is to seek a meeting with the IDA following the revelation that less than 1% of all site visits across the country have been to Tipperary.

The issue was raised by Councillor Jim Ryan at a meeting of the local authority this morning when he highlighted the fact that just 11 site visits out of 1,148 undertaken by the IDA in 2018 and 2019 were to Tipperary. These visits are used to showcase the kind of facilities and infrastructure available to potential investors and Cllr Ryan described it as further indication of an anti-rural bias on the part of the government.

However, despite Cllr Ryan receiving significant support for his comments, Chief Executive Officer of the County Council, Mr Joe MacGrath, said that 11 site visits did not accurately reflect the level of engagement between the local authority and the IDA over the last number of years. He commented that there are plenty of facilities available throughout the county awaiting investors and said that Tipperary is ready and willing to facilitate more site visits from IDA led initiatives.