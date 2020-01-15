Tipperary to welcome 45 re-settled families in the coming months

45 families will be re-settled in Tipperary as part of a national programme which will see families integrating with many local communities.

The news was revealed to members of the local authority at a meeting of the County Council by Director of Services with responsibility for housing, Sinead Carr who said that the 45 families will be re-settled in Tipperary as part of a national programme which will see families integrating with many local communities.



An inter agency group has met on a number of occasions and Youthwork Ireland Tipperary has been appointed as liaison group - this group has previously worked with the very successful integration of Syrian families in Thurles and is very highly regarded, according to the Director. Already, the appointment of two intercultural and settlement officers have been advertised for and the expectation is that they will take up their positions in February, or perhaps even before the end of January, Ms Carr said.



An audit had been undertaken of the towns of Tipperary with a number of different criteria in mind and the best locations for this resettlement were identified. More specific details will be provided at the various Municipal District meetings but it has been decided that Clonmel will accommodate 16 families; Tipperary town and Nenagh, 12 each; and Templemore will house 5 families.



“Our experience in Tipperary so far is that this process has been undertaken very successfully and very sensitively for all concerned,” the Director said.