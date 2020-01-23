Tipperary Musical Society to present The Wedding Singer at The Excel

Tipperary Musical Society are preparing to transport you back to the 80s when they take to the stage in Tipperary Excel from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 February with their production of ‘The Wedding Singer’.

Based on the 1998 film of the same name, it follows rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Edmond Gubbins), who is the lead singer of wedding band ‘Simply Wed’, alongside his bandmates and best friends Sammy (Adam Skeffington) and George (Richie Crowe).

He’s the life of the party - until his fiancée Linda (Claire O’Dwyer) dumps him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie falls out of love with music and so ends up making every wedding as disastrous as his own.

Enter Julia (Amy Cummins), a sweet and innocent waitress who wins his affection. Only trouble is, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark Glen (Jason Ryan), and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of the decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever!

Expect a nod to the fantastically cheesy hits of the 80s, energetic choreography, vibrant costumes and plenty of quick wit and belly laughs.

Watch out for Holly (Rachel Breen), who is Julia’s vivacious cousin, a character based on Madonna of the 80s, and Rosie (Michelle Foley), Robbie’s granny, who can rap, dance and will have you crying with laughter! We’re taking you to a time when hair was big, greed was good and shoulder pads ruled!

Box office opens to the public at Tipperary Excel on Wednesday 29th January, call 062 80520. Stalls €20 and Balcony €15.

