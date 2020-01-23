Cahir senior citizens enjoy annual party

There was a fantastic atmosphere and a great crowd at Cahir Garda Districts senior citizens party last Friday night in Cahir House Hotel.

This year was the twentieth year that the special event has taken place and senior citizens travelled from many of the surrounding towns and villages in the district to enjoy the popular event.

As usual the initiative of members of Cahir Garda District, Bill Coffey, Pascal O’Dwyer, Peter Butler with a most welcome guest appearance by Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert and fellow team member Aishling Moloney and support from members of 7th Tipp Scouts Group, Cahir Fire Service, Red Cross, Coláiste Transition Year students, and the entertainment by Cahir Men’s Shed, McGrath School of Dancing, Cahir Comhaltas, ‘The Sheehan’s’ was amazing as well and a fantastic night was had by all who attended.

Cahir House Hotel management & staff made sure all partygoers were treated to an endless supply of tasty sandwiches, soup, finger foods and pastries and the tea and coffee flowed freely all evening in the lovely ballroom.

There were so many spot prizes that everyone went home with something and there were beautiful hampers given out in the special categories.

The dancing continued right up until the very end and so many took to the floor! It made for a perfect evening that transportation to and from the event was also organised for anyone that needed it and all were delivered safely home afterwards.

It must be said that this event is a highlight on many senior citizens social calendar where friends who may not see each other often can reacquaint and enjoy a lovely night’s entertainment together.

It goes without saying that the kind members of Cahir Garda District along with Bill Coffey, Pascal O’Dwyer and Peter Butler as well as all who helped in any way should be commended for their dedication to this wonderful community event. Long may it continue.

