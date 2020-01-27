Tipperary Town ring road a priority for Newman Julian

Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian has reaffirmed her commitment to getting a ring road for Tipperary Town.

She said that getting the road was her “number one priority” for West Tipperary following a meeting with representatives of Jobs4Tipp, March4Tipp and Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce.

“A ring road for Tipperary Town has always been my number one priority for West Tipperary and if elected I will campaign to make sure this commitment is honoured,” she aid.

Ms Newman Julian said that the people of Tipperary Town had lived in the shadow of the heavy good vehicles and the daily traffic of the N24 for far too long.

“It is regrettable than the €7m previously committed to help divert traffic from Tipperary Town Centre did not lead to the development of a ring road at that time,” she said.

The first time FG candidate said that she knew that she had the support required at the highest levels in Fine Gael to deliver on this commitment should she be elected, and Fine Gael be returned to government.

She said that she campaigned for Tipperary Town for some time, using her Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme to lobby central government for a range of additional supports for the town.