Cahir brothers of distinction

Brother pianists Gabriel (8) and David (7) Miron(Pictured on the right) from Cahir both achieved distinction in their first piano exam with the Royal Irish Academy of Music recently.

They are both pupils of Cahir Boys' National School. Gabriel is in Second Class and David is in First Class and they have been learning piano for a year and a half. Their piano tutor is Fidelma Nugent. The exams took place at Rockwell College Music Academy in December.

The Academy both holds exams for its own students and facilitates external examination candidates from the locality. Well done to both boys on a fantastic achievement.

