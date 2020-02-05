GoFundMe set up to send Tipperary girl for life-changing surgery in United States

A GoFundMe has been set up to send a County Tipperary girl for life-changing surgery in the United States.

Borrisokane's Sophie Breen was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy aged three, with her condition slowly getting worse over the years, affecting her legs while causing pain and tightness.

The GoFundMe aims to raise €100,000 for the “biggest and best change of her life.”

Sophie has been accepted for life-changing selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery in America.

“This surgery will change Sophie’s life. It will stop further deterioration and reduce spasticity. The surgery will improve Sophie's movement and durability. It will also allow her to be more active and hopefully be able to get involved in sports and activities like all her friends, but most importantly it will save her from pain and discomfort,” says Sophie’s mother, Edel Breen.