ITV This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

ITV This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay.

"With ther strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay," Schofield wrote on Instagram.

Schofield, who has been married for 27 years, said the revelation has caused "many heart-breaking conversations at home."

He praised his "incredible" wife Steph along with daughters Molly and Ruby for their support. "Both mine and Steph's families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support," he said.

Read the full statement below.