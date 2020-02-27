Can the health services in this country be reformed?

IS IT A MANTRA which we, the electorate, can now quote in our sleep. “If you elect us,” some of the politicians said, “we will reform the health services.”

That reformation, they assured us, would banish beds from corridors; open additional wards; reduce waiting lists; increase staffing. And all of this, they told us, would be done while reducing taxation, and even excluding some of us from any taxation at all. Nirvana!

Reformation is a challenging concept. It presumes throwing out the old and failed and admitting the new and experimental. But surely the advances in modern medicine and science have their origins in learning from the old. It has been a process not so much of reform as evolution. And that evolution has seen some extraordinary advances in the quality of our lives and indeed in the length of our lives. It is forecast that at least one in every three babies born today will live to be a hundred.

My mother was born in a generation when inoculation against Smallpox was compulsory. In middle-age, she could still show three circular marks on an upper arm, which had protected her from a horrifying disease which is now unknown in the western world.

I was spared the risk of contracting Diptheria by an injection performed at the clinic, then located at the rear of Clonmel’s Town Hall. I sat in a school classroom where three of my fellow-students died of Tuberculosis. While still called Consumption it resulted in the deaths of entire families of young children, while their parents frequently survived. Such devastation does not happen nowadays.

And it does not happen today because of developments in medicine, science and modern technologies, all evolving processes. This evolution involves enormous investment in dedication, education, research, time, trial and error, expertise, long periods of training, specialisation, and professional care. All of this takes time and money.

And now, modern technology plays a major part in diagnosis and treatment. Here, too, much investment is required, both in design and function. There was a time when X Ray equipment was not available in St Joseph’s Hospital in Clonmel (now The County Hospital) and a suspected fracture could only be identified by a visit to the Surgical Hospital in Cashel. Now the range of technology involved in medicine is vast, constantly expanding and is very expensive.

These advances have also necessitated specialist professional training, so that health care has developed away beyond the sole functions of the doctor, the nurse, the midwife and the chemist of a century ago. It has expanded, too, into the realm of the engineer - the supply of good water, the efficient disposal of sewage, and the non pollution of the air we breathe.

Then, despite the inevitability of what Shakespeare called the ills to which “the flesh is heir” humankind is living longer. In his (Shakespeare’s) time a person was regarded as very old at the age of 50. Presuming reasonably good health, one now thinks of 70 as mid-life!

Allied to all of this there is another discipline, another branch of science - that of ergonomics: the relationship between space, work, environment, equipment, its use, and how all jell together. This involves space - hospitals, places of care, bricks and mortar and major investment.

Because new, well-designed hospitals are now notoriously expensive to build and equip (viz the Children’s Hospital in Dublin) the tendency has been the necessary adaption of old hospitals for modern use. The Tipperary County Hospital started life as the Workhouse built in 1860. Converting it for modern use has involved adding bits and pieces, dividing spaces, making room for specialised equipment.

The provision of ergonomically ideal hospitals in Ireland would eat up our entire national health budgets for, perhaps, a century. As it is, hospital staffs sensibly get on with it. Better light a candle than curse the darkness. And the cost of those candles is astronomical in the context of our current national budgets. Yet it is never enough, and that deficit is the stuff politicians thrive on, win votes on, in elections.

Following the predictable populist route, we are assured the complete reform of the health services. The money for such reform - whatever it costs, does not matter. It will be “found.” Yet, its sole source is taxation: the taxes we ordinary workers, pay to the State for the provision of services, but tax, we are told, will be substantially reduced. In fact some of us may be exempt from taxation, leaving us with lots of dosh to rattle around in our pockets. This columnist was never good at sums.. so perhaps that is why I find it difficult to solve this problem in second-class primary school arithmetic.

But, there may yet be a solution - a goldmine in Ireland as yet undiscovered. Or maybe two goldmines.