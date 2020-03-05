Cashel and Emly archdiocese is planning for the future

Article written by Fr Martin Hayes, Diocesan Pastoral Planning & Development

The results of the Cashel and Emly Listening Process completed in 2018 involving people and priests from all parishes has been the subject of ongoing conversations at Gatherings of Parishes throughout 2019.



The diocese in now in the process of drafting a pastoral plan for 2025 and will conduct a further number of Gatherings of Parishes during the coming month of March to present a draft pastoral plan and hear feedback from parish groups.

The Listening Process has shown that faith is still truly alive in people’s lives. People are searching for God and need opportunities to explore their faith in new ways by way of discussion and prayer. However, it is also true that people are struggling to communicate their faith at this time. It is increasingly difficult for the Church and individual people of faith to communicate the Christian message in today’s society. Communication is key in our world today, with social media being both a challenge and an opportunity for the expression of Christian faith values.



We value belonging to our communities. It is therefore, no surprise that one of the strongest themes to emerge from the listening process, was the importance of the relationship between parish, faith, community and place. People really value community and there is a strong relationship between parish, faith-community, belonging and a sense of place.

The Diocesan Listening Process Report has indicated that we must engage with young people to enable them to lead initiatives. They are the Church of the future. In that regard, families, in particular young parents, have a really significant role in the faith development of their children, in conjunction, with their schools.



We like to gather to celebrate key moments in our lives; that of our families and as parish communities. The liturgical celebrations are important in people’s lives – from Sunday Mass to Family Masses, Funeral Masses, Marriage Celebrations, Youth Masses and Remembering our Faithful Departed. People enjoy being involved and participating in ceremonies with music, singing and creativity. Also, people value homilies that provide hope, encouragement and that link the Gospel message to everyday life.



Our Listening Process reveals that there is a search for new types of celebration such as prayer services, meditation, outdoor celebrations like Dawn Masses, Graveyard Masses and Pilgrim Walks. There is a particular desire to create liturgies with music and to move outdoors in order to celebrate the gift of the natural world and express our care for our environment.

The key to the future of our pastoral planning is leadership. It is a challenge for all of us as each one of us is called to be a leader in faith. Each of us has our own gifts and charism with which to make our unique contribution. We are on a journey together as people and priests in the hope of being the change for the future.



There is great respect for the work that many priests have done in the past, however, the Church is undergoing change and the priest-led Church of the past will need to embrace a partnership approach with people in accord with the principle of co-responsibility. A new style of church leadership is challenging as it requires trust in lay people so that their gifts come to fore and, in particular, the inclusion of women in leadership roles becomes a priority into the future. This means that leadership training is required for laity and priests as we look to the future.

Gatherings of Parishes

The purpose of our upcoming March 2020 Gatherings is to present our DRAFT pastoral plans to parishes and to receive feedback from parishioners in preparation for a launch of diocesan pastoral initiatives for 2020-25 at Pentecost 2020 May 31, 2020).

The positive aspect of the Listening Process has been the emergence of parish groups who have generously engaged in the ongoing conversations which will lead to the launch of our pastoral plan. These parish groups are the nucleus of the parish pastoral leadership teams of the future.

A parish pastoral leadership group is formed in an open and transparent way to ensure representation and consist of members of the faith community motivated by a desire to be of service to the wider community. Its aim is to identify the pastoral needs of the parish and co-ordinate a response with shared decision-making in the context of prayer and the acknowledgement of the wisdom, life experience and relevant pastoral/theological expertise of each member.

The schedule of our next Gatherings of Parishes throughout the diocese is as follows;

Wednesday, March 4 @ 7.30pm – all Thurles Parishes in Templemore Arms Hotel, namely, Thurles, Borrisoleigh & Ileigh, Drom & Inch, Loughmore & Castleiney, Templemore, Clonmore & Killea, Templetuohy & Moyne and Upperchurch & Drombane.

Thursday, March 5@ 7.30pm – all Fethard/Ballingarry Parishes in Moyglass Community Hall, namely, Fethard & Killusty, Clerihan, Ballingarry, Drangan & Cloneen, Gortnahoe & Glengoole, Killenaule & Moyglass and Mullinahone.

Tuesday, March 10 in Hospital Community Hall @ 7.30pm, for the three (3) parishes of Hospital & Herbertstown, , Knockaney & Patrickswell, and Knocklong & Glenbrohane.

Wednesday, March 11 @ 7.30pm – all Cashel Parishes in Holycross Community Hall, namely, Cashel & Rosegreen, Boherlahan & Dualla, Clonoulty & Rossmore, Golden & Kilfeacle, Holycross & Ballycahill, Knockavilla & Donaskeigh, Moycarkey, Two-Mile-Borris & Littleton and New Inn & Knockgraffon.

Wednesday, March 18 @ 7.30pm – all Tipperary Parishes in The Marian Hall, Tipperary, namely, Tipperary, Anacarty & Donohill, Bansha & Kilmoyler, Cappawhite, Lattin & Cullen and Solohead & Oola.

Tuesday, March 24 @ 7.30pm – in St. Ailbe’s Hall, Emly, for the three (3) parishes of Emly, Kilteely & Dromkeen and Pallasgreen & Templebraden.

Wednesday, March 25 @ 7.30pm – in Galbally Hall for the three (3) parishes of Galbally & Aherlow, Ballylanders, and Kilbehenny & Anglesborough.

Thursday, March 26 @ 7.30pm – all Murroe Parishes in The Millennium Centre, Caherconlish, namely, Murroe & Boher, Ballina & Boher, Ballinahinch & Killoscully, Ballybricken & Bohermore, Caherconlish & Inch St. Laurence, Cappamore, Doon, Kilcommon, Hollyford & Rearcross and Newport, Birdhill & Toor.



Call to Prayer – Lent 2020.

At the beginning our journey of listening Archbishop Kieran placed us under the guidance of the Holy Spirit in a Pastoral Letter entitled ‘Prepare the way of the Lord’ (2017). Now, alongside, our ongoing conversation regarding our draft pastoral plan for our diocese, Kieran, in his Archbishop’s Pastoral Letter for Lent 2020 invites us to participate in a ‘Lenten call to prayer’. A particular feature of this ‘call to prayer’ is the opportunity for scripture sharing upon the Gospels of the Sundays of Lent at 14 centres throughout the diocese. We continue our listening to each other and to the Lord as we seek guidance on our journey of faith.

The full text of the Archbishop’s Pastoral Letter for Lent 2020, the details of the Scripture Sharing initiative, entitled Hearing Happening Hoping and further information about the upcoming Gatherings of Parishes during March 2020 are available at www.cashel-emly.ie under Pastoral Resources.

Written by Fr Martin Hayes, Diocesan Pastoral Planning & Development, pastoral.office@cashel-emly.ie