Don't drink the water at St Patrick's Well in Marlfield, Clonmel

There was a certain sadness amongst many of us, older Clonmel citizens, when we read Eamonn Wynne’s report in ‘The Nationalist’ (issue February 20) that the County Council had found it necessary to erect notices at St Patrick’s Well advising the public not to drink water from the well and its environs.

The first reaction was “Oh, for God’s sake, has Health and Safety gone bonkers?” Such a notice in this beautiful, tranquil place would present as an ugly discordant intrusion, and so indeed it is.

“DANGER,” in a very large upper case, set in a red background, is not something that hundreds of generations of Clonmel people have ever associated with their beloved St Patrick’s Well.

But, apparently, such a warning is necessary. The Council has a statutory duty to supervise and make sure that the water we drink does not present a danger to our health. A recent report that two people had reported an illness following drinking water from the well, had to be investigated. The result necessitated the intrusive notice.

Many, many decades ago I was taken by my father as a very small child to St Patrick’s Well. It was my first visit, an adventure, a long walk, a sunny day, the sound of a steam train on the nearby tracks, and then arrival at an enchanted place. This was long before the marsh was cleared to make the most attractive pool which now reflects the church. The well was open and did not have the low wall which now surrounds it.

We made our way down the steep track (no convenient steps), crossed the marsh on unsteady stones, and arrived at the well, over which hung a very old willow tree. Although I could not then put words on it, I realised that this was a place apart, a place of pilgrimage.

First thing we had to do, my father said, was to cup our hands under the three ancient spouts draining the well, drink a tiny sip of water from each in honour of the Trinity, and then make the Sign of the Cross. And this ritual I have been doing ever since, on my visits to the well. I did not then know that I may have been swallowing an unfamiliar word “Coliform” - a form of life, invisible and microscopic, which is out there to get us. Ecoli is another such invader of water but there was no evidence of it in recent tests, but no doubt it is hanging about there, too, just for the perverse purpose of threatening our lives. And from all of these the Council, under the terms of Drinking Water (Amendment) Regulations 2014, has had to protect us - hence the DANGER signs.

It is said that history repeats itself. There is nothing new. In ancient maps of medieval times, territory which was unknown and unexplored by the mapmakers was perceived as DANGEROUS and marked HERE BE DRAGONS. But while dragons might have been few and isolated and dangerous, the nasty microbes which have now taken over the water of St Patrick’s Well come in their billions.

It wasn’t always so. In historic times, or in times before it was the duty of a local authority, and government legislation, to protect us, the well water was regarded as a source of healing, especially for headaches and infected throats. And in 1840, John O’Donovan wrote that “the well is still esteemed holy and visited by pilgrims to cure diseases.”

Memory is short, and we, a technologically dependent generation, have forgotten that water, that essential for life, was not always readily available at the tap in the kitchen sink. A piped public domestic supply only became available in Clonmel in the last decades of the 19th century, sourced from the Prison Stream in the Comeragh foothills. And it was only in the 1960s that Tipperary (South Riding) County Council embarked upon a comprehensive scheme for supplying water to small villages and farms. Befort that, the village pump and the local well, were the sources of a supply for human consumption. Rainwater, collected in barrels from roof-drainage, was used for watering animals and even for domestic-cleaning and laundry.

So the importance of wells in the public psyche is understandable. Long, long before they became “holy” and dedicated to Christian saints, they were celebrated. In Celtic mythology they were places of mystery, of gateways into an inner world, of sources of life, of ritual. This veneration (for that was what it was) was noted and adapted into early Christianity, and later incorporated into the patterns.

In 1619, Pope Paul V granted an indulgence of 30 years for visiting the Well on the feast of St Patrick or Pentecost, and as late as 1919 John Bagwell of Marlfield wrote that “people used to approach the old cross on their knees.”

St Patrick’s Well is a cherished beautiful place embedded in the gene structure of native Clonmelians. The fact that it is now potentially a dangerous place due to the invasion of a form of invisible life called Coliform is disturbing. It seems that their breeding habits and lifestyles involve the conversion of millions into billions overnight, so the sooner they, and their accompanying DANGER notices, are given their comeuppance, the better!