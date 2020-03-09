Musical impresario Danny Carroll to be honoured by Tipperary County Council

The Carrick native who is known throughout the county will be honoured with a civic reception on May 8th.

Tipperary County Council is to honour well known musical impresario Danny Carroll with a civic reception following a lifetime of contribution to music across a whole range of genres down through the years.

The Carrick-on-Suir native who has become an adoptive Clonmel man, has been front and centre with many musical societies, bands, musical groups and organisations as musical director/conductor bringing his vast experience and know how at all times.

Through Banna Cluain Meala, the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra and the Clonmel Concert Band, he has been a major driving force and the many honorary positions he holds in musical societies across Tipperary including Thurles, Tipperary, St Mary's Clonmel, and others, reflects the high esteem and regard in which he is held by young and old alike. Danny is not just a conductor or musical director - he is a friend and confidante to the musicians, the cast and the chorus with his easy and gentle manner managing to coax the best out of all.

Danny has won many awards down through the years including six Association of Irish Musical Society Awards as Best Conductor/ Musical Director - he won the first ever award in this category and has had very long associations with AIMS.

The civic reception on Friday May 8th will, according to Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Michael Murphy, be an evening of music, where music will pay tribute to Danny Carroll rather than long speeches.

The civic reception was formally proposed by Cllr Kieran Burke - Danny's nephew - who said that he was thrilled, delighted and honoured to be proposing his uncle for the highest honour the local authority can bestow on anybody. The family and Carrick-on-Suir are, he said, extremely proud of Danny and his family, and their achievements, and he thanked the local authority for considering his contribution worthy of such acknowledgement.

Many other councillors paid tribute to Danny Carroll also and looked forward to what is expected to be a great occasion in the Minella Hotel in Clonmel.