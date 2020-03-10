Exciting stage production 'An Dúshlán' aims to commemorate Bloody Sunday 1920 at Brú Ború in Cashel

On Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel (and in association with Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann) the Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee will host a stage production featuring music, song and dance entitled 'An Dúshlán' (the challenge) - this production is part of a year-long series of commemorative events organised by Tipperary GAA to mark the centenary of November 21 1920 when Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, along with thirteen innocent spectators, lost their lives on that fateful day at Croke Park.

'An Dúshlán' is an original and specially-commissioned stage production which will explore the events of Bloody Sunday 1920, drawing on the music and song of the time along with eye witness and newspaper accounts to recall this defining moment in the struggle for Irish independence, it’s impact on the GAA and how the echoes of those fatal shots can still be heard in the Ireland of today.

Taking part are a number of renowned musicians and performers from Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann including legendary tenor Séan Ó Sé and the champion set dancers from Newcastle. The CJ Kickham Brass and Reed Band, who have strong nationalist links going back to Fenian times and have a connection with the Tipperary 'Bloody Sunday' team, will also participate in the production. Former RTÉ broadcaster Ciana Campbell and IFTA-nominated actor Diarmuid de Faoite will narrate the production which is produced by Ray Conway who also directed the acclaimed Easter 1916 production 'Macalla'.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly so early booking is advised. Tickets are priced at just €20 on the Brú Ború website (bruboru.ie) - you can also phone 062 61122.