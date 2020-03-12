Call for council to plant native trees on waste ground in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has this week been urged to plant native Irish broadleaf trees in waste patches of publicly owned ground around The Premier County.



The call was made through a Notice of Motion from Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose and she received much support for her proposal which asked Tipperary County Council to identify strips of land parcels within its ownership across each District that are not usable for the purposes of housing or roads, but that would be ideal locations for tree planting.



Cllr Ambrose said that trees provide much needed carbon absorbtion and also help to stabilise soil and ground conditions in areas where they are thriving. And, she added that trees can help to improve waste grounds in many other ways which would be very advantageous.

Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne seconded the proposal and said that any trees planted should be native broadleaf ones. However, he advised that the council should be very cognisant of where they are planted, as many trees around the county are causing problems for public lighting, footpaths, broadband signals etc.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose



“We would just need to be careful about the location, but I agree wholeheartedly with the proposal,” he said.

Independent Councillor Andy Moloney suggested that a tree maintenance plan should also be incorporated into any planting project and said that trees just cannot be planted and left alone for years on end. There are many situations across Tipperary where trees need to be tended to, he said, and appropriate measures should be provided to deal with these situations.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Councillor Mark Fitzgerald asked the council to look into the possibility of planting trees in flood prone areas. The capability of trees to absorb water should be utilised he said, and this might just help to consolidate flood plains and to reduce the amount of flooding in some parts of the county. It is a thought worth pursuing, he said.



Tipperary County Council has been proactive in supporting tree planting and has distributed over 3,000 trees to community groups over the last 4/5 years. The council is participating in National Tree Week 2020, and the development of a strategy to undertake and implement an active native tree planting strategy is an action in the Climate Adaptation Strategy, which was adopted by Tipperary County Council in 2019.



In response to Cllr Ambrose' Notice of Motion, the executive pointed out that the formulation of a tree planting strategy will be referred to the Environment and Climate Action Strategic Policy Committee and brought before the members at draft stage.

Director of Service Claire Curley said that consideration is always given to the kind of trees planted and examples of the native Irish broadleaf tree species include Scots Pine and Hazel, amongst others.