Sisters of Mary Morning Star bring 'Dial a Prayer' to South Tipperary

A community of contemplative nuns, Sisters of Mary Morning Star who came to live in the diocese of Waterford and Lismore which takes in many parts of Tipperary, in January 2019 have decided to set up a new prayer initiative called “Dial a Prayer”.

The sisters want to bring the intentions, thoughts and prayers of people in the Waterford and Lismore Dioceses to the Lord in their adoration and daily Mass. This takes on new significance in the face of Covid-19. Other religious houses in the diocese will join in praying for these intentions. This initiative will be launched this week on March 19, the feast day of St. Joseph.



The sisters live a contemplative life, to be a visible presence of hope and joy. Their life is dedicated to prayer, fraternal charity and the search for truth. The community now has more than 250 sisters worldwide with Waterford and Lismore as their only Irish community. In Waterford city the Franciscans have allowed the Friary on Lady Lane to be occupied by the Sisters of

Mary Morning Star. There are six sisters living in the community, with one Irish girl currently considering a vocation with the order.

In response to the Holy Father’s call for a New Evangelization, the sisters have proposed this new initiative and will bear witnesses to the joy of living the Gospel. This is very appropriate considering that it also fulfils the direction of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan, “Go make Disciples”.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Most Rev. Alphonsus Cullinan, has praised the proposal stating that “it reminds people of the importance of prayer and how important it is to ask others to pray for us.”

The Bishop also affirmed that, “the initiative shows that even though the sisters are contemplative and are not usually seen in the public yet, their role is right at the heart of the activity of the diocese; in the sense that they are bringing the prayers of the people before the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”



Bishop Cullinan prays that it produces many great fruits. The sisters of Mary Morning Star are available on 085 7611822. They are available for phone call between 2pm – 3pm to receive your intentions each day going forward.