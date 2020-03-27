Fethard water supply works see water off at Dualla, Ballinure, Moyglass and Arbourhill

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are currently working on the problem

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to address issues which are causing intermittent disruption to supply for some customers supplied from the Fethard water supply scheme in the areas of Dualla, Ballinure, Moyglass and Arbourhill.

Crews are on site working to resolve the issues.

During this time some customers may experience temporary loss of supply or drops in pressure, particularly on higher ground.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to thank the local community for their patience as we work to restore normal service.

They apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to assure customers we are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 and contact us on Twitter @IWCare.